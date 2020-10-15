Want to own iPhone at a lower price, Apple has slashed prices of older models in India - Check all details here

New Delhi: Apple launched the much-awaited iPhone 12 series at a grand virtual event on October 13 in four series iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

And now that the latest iPhone has been released, Apple has reduced the price of the older iPhones. Here are the price of the older iphone models after the price cut ( in lowest to highest order) in India.

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage: Rs 39,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB storage: Rs 44,900

iPhone XR 64GB storage: Rs 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB storage: Rs 52,900

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 64GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB storage: Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB storage: Rs 69,900

For those enthusiasts who would want to buy the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, here are the details of the price of the variants and their respective sale in India.

iPhone 12 mini price is priced at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model will be worth Rs. 74,900. The 256GB storage option will sell at Rs. 84,900. The 64GB iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 79,900, 128GB storage variant at Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model at Rs. 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro will start selling at Rs. 1,19,900 for 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB and 512GB storage options will be available at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is worth Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and 512GB storage model will come for Rs. 1,59,900.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Product (RED), and White colour variants, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver colour. In India, the iPhone 12 will go on sale from October 30. The availability for all models except the iPhone 12 in India is still not announced.