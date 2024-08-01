12 More Airports Ready To Implement DigiYatra Facility, Says Minister

12 More Airports Ready To Implement DigiYatra: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced on Thursday that twelve more airports are ready to implement the DigiYatra facility, which allows passengers to move seamlessly and contactlessly through various checkpoints using facial recognition technology. Currently, the DigiYatra facility is available at 15 airports of the country.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Naidu mentioned that while 12 additional airports are ready for DigiYatra, another 11 are in the process of setting up the facility. Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister reassured that passenger data shared through the DigiYatra app is not stored in any centralized system, highlighting the government's commitment to data privacy.

While the DigiYatra app is slowly gaining traction, there have been concerns expressed in various quarters about privacy of passenger data. "The app facilitates the passengers to enroll their verifiable credentials using Aadhaar card number and to keep their personal information on their smartphones to ensure data privacy," the minister said.

Based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), DigiYatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports in India. DigiYatra app has been downloaded by more than 43 lakh users, Naidu said, adding the scaling up of the facility will be done in a phased manner.

DigiYatra is an industry-led initiative that uses facial recognition technology to make terminal entry & security clearance at the airport a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless process. DigiYatra is a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform where air travellers can save their IDs and travel documents.

DigiYatra enables the automatic digital processing of flyers with the benefit of reduced wait time and makes the boarding process faster and more seamless.

(Inputs- PTI)