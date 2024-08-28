Bihar: E-Challans Worth Rs 9.49 Crore Issued In a Week Through E-Detection System At Toll Plazas

E-Challans At Toll Plazas In Bihar: The Bihar Transport department and traffic police have issued over 16,700 e-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore in a week through e-detection system installed in 13 toll plazas in the state for violation of motor vehicle act, officials said.

Out of 16,755 e-challans issued by the authorities, 9,676 belonged to vehicles registered in other states while 7,079 e-challans were issued to vehicles registered in Bihar in a week from August 7 to 15, they said.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Traffic Police Sudhanshu Kumar told reporters on Tuesday, "The state transport department in coordination with traffic police, introduced issuance of e-challan through e-detection system, which has been installed at 13 toll plazas in the state. Vehicle owners of the state without valid insurance, fitness and pollution certificates, will now receive e-challan on their mobile phones through e-detection system.

"From August 7 to August 15, concerned authorities in the state issued over 16,755 e-challans, worth Rs 9.49 crore. The government is in the process of installing an e-detection system at all toll plazas in the state with the help of NIC".

The ADG Traffic said the e-detection system checks vehicles and automatically issues e-challan in the absence of required documents. Most of the deaths in road accidents in the state occur on National Highways. To curb accidents, it is necessary that vehicles must have fitness permits, insurance, and motor vehicle tax updated. The introduction of e-detection system will help drivers follow the rules of the MV Act and reduce road accidents.

The Bihar government has recently sanctioned 10,332 posts, including 4,215 for highway patrolling, for effective enforcement of traffic rules in the state, he said.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently launched 'national highway patrolling system' in the state by flagging off a fleet of hi-tech vehicles, in a move that aims to effectively check accidents in the state. The highway patrolling vehicles, which have been deployed at strategic locations after every 50 km, are playing a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims on highways", said the ADG.