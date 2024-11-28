Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Extended Till March 31, 2025

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Extension: Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday announced several cabinet decisions, including the extension of the Delhi Electric Policy till March 31, 2025. At a press conference, Atishi said in the wake of poor air quality, the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions pending from January 1.

"Electric vehicles purchased on Jan 1, 2024, and after will get a subsidy and road tax exemption, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," she said.

Announcing another cabinet decision, the chief minister said the Delhi government has approved a grant of Rs 17 crore to the Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC) for paying pending salaries to its employees.

Atishi also announced a four-year bachelor's program in optometry at a new wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre.