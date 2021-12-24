हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Expressway

Delhi to Lucknow in less than 4 hours, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to announce new expressway soon

Nitin Gadkari said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new expressway link will be held in the next 10-12 days in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Uttar Pradesh is at the heart of many developmental projects by the current regime, with many airports and expressways/ highways being inaugurated, or announced in the recent days. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has now said a new expressway link will be constructed to connect Delhi and Lucknow, which is expected to reduce commute time between the two cities to three and a half hours.

Gadkari further said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new expressway link will be held in the next 10-12 days in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "We have made a plan to connect Delhi and Lucknow," he said.

Nitin Gadkari made the announcement during the inauguration of the intelligent transport system (ITS) on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and further said that this is the beginning of a new era of smart and green highways in India. "After completion of the new expressway (link), we will be able to complete the distance between Delhi and Lucknow in three and a half hours," the Road Transport and Highways Minister claimed.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dedicated Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to the public. The 82 kilometres long DME connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut. Addressing a gathering the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the government has constructed highways using the world's latest technology. Gadkari also inaugurated 'Intelligent Traffic System Control Room', which will monitor the Eastern peripheral expressway and DME so that the public may enjoy a safe journey.

With input from wires

