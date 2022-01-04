For the first time in India, misusing hazard lamps could get you traffic challan

For the first time in India, drivers misusing hazard lamps will be fined by traffic police. The initiative has been taken by traffic police in Shillong, Meghalaya and will be charging offenders fines of up to Rs 300 if caught. People often claim that they are correctly applying hazard lights without actually knowing how to use them. This has been a topic of discussion for a long time.

Hazard lights are primarily used to alert other drivers about a breakdown in a vehicle standing by the side of the road. However, some people turn their hazard lights on at a crossing to indicate they want to go straight. The hazard lights should be turned on if you abruptly stop in a hazardous position.

Drivers who use their hazard lights improperly are subject to a fine under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. So, anyone in India using hazard lights wrongfully on any road can be fined under the Motor Vehicle Act, not just those driving in Shillong.

Shillong Traffic Police has made known that people who misuse the hazard lights will be fined under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. For the first time, the fine will be Rs. 100, and for repeated offenses, Rs. 300.

Many drivers, even the highly experienced ones, have problems knowing which lane to take based on the speeds they are driving on as they forget to overtake on the right side and instead weave across lanes. Even the two-wheeler riders do not seem to know their place on the left end of the road.

In light of the discussion surrounding hazard lights, it is worth mentioning that the various light patterns and continuous illumination of turn indicators made possible by aftermarket accessories are highly distracting and ought to also be banned.

