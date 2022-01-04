2022 upcoming MPVs in India: Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and more

India's demand for 6- and 7-seaters has significantly increased in the recent years, and many customers are looking for SUVs and MPVs with the three-row seating option, so that they can transport big family around comfortably. While not many MPVs were launched in our market in 2021, many vehicles are expected to be launched this year. Here’s a list of all the MPVs expected to launch in 2022-

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be receiving an update this year, and the updated model has already been spotted on Indian roads. Changes on the MPV will be limited to the front grille, rest remaining untouched. Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque.

Renault Triber Turbo

French carmaker Renault launched the Triber, a seven-seater MPV back in 2019 and impressively, the length of the MPV is less the 4-metre. This MPV felt way under powered due to its 1.0 litre naturally aspirated engine which only produced 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. Renault is expected to launch a turbo variant of the Triber and is expect to produce 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque, same as the Renault Kiger turbo.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift

As a fully-camouflaged test mule was recently spotted testing on the road in India, a facelift version of the XL6 is also on the way for India by Maruti Suzuki. A restyled front grille, redesigned bumpers, and some new alloy wheels are the only changes to expect. As the Ertiga, it is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque.

Kia Carens

Kia recently unveiled the Carens in India for the world, making it the fourth product following Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet by the South Korean automaker. This MPV is expected to go on sale during the first half of 2022. There are 3 engine options for this MPV- a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine making 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine making 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine making 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Toyota Rumion

Toyota is expected to launch the Rumion which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India during the first half of 2022. Rumion will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque same as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Toyota Roumion is already available in South African market.

