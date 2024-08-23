Himachal To Launch New Flight Routes Connecting Chandigarh, Kullu, Dharamshala

Himachal To Launch New Flight Routes: In a bid to further boost tourism in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce new flight routes connecting Chandigarh, Kullu and Dharamsala, officials said on Friday. According to the officials, the government is already in discussions with airlines and other stakeholders to launch flights on these routes.

The direct flight between Kullu and Dharamshala is expected to significantly benefit the tourism sector, addressing a long-standing demand from visitors, a statement issued here said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised the government's commitment to attracting high-end tourists to the state.

"Strengthening air connectivity was crucial to achieving our tourism goals and reducing travel time and costs for tourists is essential," he said. "Himachal Pradesh is blessed with breathtaking landscapes and has immense potential for tourism. Systematic development of tourism infrastructure would not only increase tourist footfalls but also bolster the local economy," CM Sukhu said.

Four flight routes, linking a few popular tourist destinations in the state with other parts of the country, are currently operational. Fights on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla routes operate daily, while the Amritsar-Shimla-Amritsar and Amritsar-Kullu-Amritsar routes are operational thrice a week.

In addition to expanding flight routes, the Himachal Pradesh government is also developing new heliports to further improve air connectivity for tourists, the statement said. "Rs 13 crore has been allocated for the construction of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra district, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district and another in Chamba district," it said.

"The hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh makes the construction of heliports beneficial," the chief minister. "These heliports would attract more tourists by saving travel time and they would also provide assistance to local residents in emergencies, if any," he added.

The more tourists we attract, the more benefits would accrue to the people of the state, Sukhu said, adding that the state government was adopting a focused approach to establish these heliports, ensuring that each district headquarters was connected to this facility.

Furthermore, the state government has declared Kangra district as the tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh and is upgrading the necessary tourism infrastructure in the district, the statement said.