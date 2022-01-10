If you poke your head out of your car's sunroof, you'll be fined: details here

Sunroofs have become very popular among Indian car buyers recently. The sunroof of a car is often a great place for children and adults to hang out. These activities may seem fun and festive at first, but can quickly turn dangerous and cause safety hazards. To counter this dangerous situation, Traffic police in Kolkata have begun issuing fines of Rs 1,000 to people who pop their head out of sunroofs on the road, in violation of Section 184 (F) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On busy streets, cops have seen people with their heads and torsos hanging out of sun roofs of the cars, several of which have been captured on CCTV cameras. In Kolkata, the traffic police have stated that in order to raise public awareness of such dangerous stunts, they are currently carrying out a campaign. The police has reverted back to gathering video evidence and issuing challan appropriately as opposed to trying to catch the drivers in the act and possibly causing them to speed up and/or evade arrest.

When on a drive, there is nothing better than feeling the wind in your hair, but if you aren't securely strapped to your seat, you could be at risk, especially on India's unpredictable roads. The person poking out of the sunroof can be thrown off balance by a bump in the road or a sudden move. As a result, serious injuries or even death could occur.

Also read: This modified Kia Sonet SUV gives a lifestyle vehicle vibe

It is expected that the number of passengers popping their heads out of the sunroof will be very high during the winter. This is why the police are taking legal action to prevent it. It's important to realize that the fun isn't worth the risk in such cases.

Some drivers fail to notice low dangling wires, kite strings, etc., causing them to suffer neck, head, and torso injuries. Every passenger inside a vehicle should always wear their seatbelts when driving.

Live TV

#mute