Kia Motors

This modified Kia Sonet SUV gives a lifestyle vehicle vibe, check pics

Kia Sonet is available with three different engine options, two petrol and one diesel along with five transmission options.

This modified Kia Sonet SUV gives a lifestyle vehicle vibe, check pics

Kia Sonet has been one of the most prominent car launches in 2021. The car is selling like hot cakes, with waiting period reaching 4-6 months for some variants. We have multiple modified versions of the Sonet in the past, but this digital rendering from Bozz Auto Designs portrays Kia Sonet as something unique, like a lifestyle vehicle.

Known for creating exotic designs, Bozz Auto Designs in this digital rendering has incorporated numerous modifications with the use of aftermarket mod kits. Its body design has remained untouched, only minor cosmetic changes have been made for the sake of enhancing the car's appearance. The Sonet here is wrapped in a deep ocean blue colour scheme from top to bottom.

A gloss black finish completes the front grille, which features the Kia logo in the centre. However, the chrome outlines have been replaced with black panels. It has a grille topped by a pair of custom headlights, a front bumper which is also custom made, and a scoop on the hood for a rugged look.

Read also: Kia Carens - All you need to know about the Upcoming MPV: Features, Variants, Engine and more

In addition to the wider air intake, the bumpers are adorned with cube fog lamps, a design concept similar to Seltos, Sonet's bigger brother. It features completely blacked-out CG-205T alloy wheels from Vossen to fill up the massive arches and further add to its masculinity. A wide cross-section Yokohama Advan Apex tyre wraps the chunky forged alloy wheels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BOZZ CGI (@bozzcgi)

Additionally, the custom twin-tip exhaust and roof rails emphasize the subcompact SUV's sporty appeal. Kia badging adorns the tailgate and is accompanied by graphics for Sonet, GT, and Turbo.

In order to provide a more planted ride and sportier look, the suspension setup has been lowered in order to accommodate a Thule SquareBar EVO roof rack. The mounting rack also gets a Thule Motion XT Roof Box.

The SUV comes with three different engine options-two petrol and one diesel-and five transmission options.

Tags:
Kia MotorsKia SonetSonetKia Motor India
