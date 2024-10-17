Indian Airlines Will Operate 25,007 Weekly Flights In Winter Schedule

Indian Airlines' Winter Schedule: Indian airlines will operate 25,007 flights every week to and from 124 airports in the winter schedule starting October 27, according to aviation regulator DGCA. The number of flights is three per cent higher than 24,275 departures per week from 125 airports in the current summer schedule.

In comparison to the winter schedule 2023, the number of flights has increased by 5.37 per cent. The winter schedule is from October 27, 2024 till March 29, 2025.

"Out of these 124 airports, Pondicherry airport is proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Pakyong and Tezpur airport were suspended in the winter schedule 2024," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.

More than half of the total 25,007 domestic departures per week during the winter schedule will be handled by IndiGo. The Gurugram-headquartered airline will see 13,691 departures per week, up 4.91 per cent from 13,050 departures per week in the on-going summer schedule.

Also, Tata Group, which currently has three airlines -- Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express and, its JV airline with SIA Vistara -- will have a total of 7,611 departures per week during this winter, as per the DGCA.

Of this, Air India will handle 2,586 departures per week, 13.52 per cent more compared to 2,278 departures per week in the summer schedule of this year, while Air India Express (which saw the merger of AIX connect with it this month) will see 2,832 departures per week during the winter schedule, up 16.21 per cent from 2,437 departures per week in the summer schedule of 2024.

Vistara, however, will see 5.64 per cent less departures per week at 2,193 from 2,324 departures per week in the summer of this year, it said. Budget carrier SpiceJet will also handle less number of departures at 1,297 per week from 1,657 departures per week in the summer schedule of this year, a drop of 21.73 per cent, according to the DGCA.

Akasa Air, as per the DGCA, has filed for 989 departures per week for the winter schedule of 2024, which would be an increase of 9.52 per cent compared to the summer schedule.