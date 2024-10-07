Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey became operational for the public on Monday. A large number of people came to experience the ride on the first day of the BKC to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3. One of the commuters, Sai Kumar said that the metro service is time saving and affordable.

"Underground Metro is a different experience...It is seamless and very comfortable...It used to take me 1 hour to travel to my destination, now I can do so in 20 minutes. I used to spend Rs 170 on auto on one side, Rs 250 on cab. Now, I will be able to travel by spending just Rs 80," he said.

Another commuter Gulnaaz Sheikh expressed delight with the Underground Metro, citing its time-saving benefits and comfortable travel experience. "I feel great because it will save time. It is very hot outside, but this Underground Metro facility is very cool...We can travel long distances within a short span of time...It used to take 45 minutes for me to reach my destination, now it will take me 15-20 minutes," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off metro train between BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line -3. He also travelled on metro train and interacted with people, including school children and women. The project came up at a cost of Rs 14,120 crore.

PM Modi on Sunday also shared a video clip highlighting some "memorable moments" of his ride on the Mumbai Metro. In the video, the Prime Minister was pictured interacting with youth, labourers and other commuters during the metro journey.

"Memorable moments from the Mumbai Metro. Here are highlights from yesterday's metro journey," PM Modi said in a post on X. In one of the frames, PM Modi was seen enjoying music as a girl sings a song while playing a guitar sitting next to him on the metro.

The Prime Minister travelled from BKC to Santacruz station in the metro on Saturday during which he interacted with students, women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, workers and other commuters.

"Mumbai's Metro network expands, boosting 'Ease of Living' for people! Congratulations to the people of Mumbai on the inauguration of the Aarey JVLR to BKC section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, Phase - 1," the PM posted on X.