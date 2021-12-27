Good news for Delhiites, convert your old petrol/diesel vehicles into electric at these govt centres

Delhi government recently issued a notice stating all diesel vehicles older than 10 years and all petrol vehicles older than 15 years will not be allowed to ply on the capital's road from Jan 1. However, the transport department of Delhi government also mentioned that they are giving a couple of options to keep their vehicles running despite a ban. The first method includes getting an NOC from the department and registering the vehicles in some other states.

The second method includes retrofitting diesel/ petrol vehicles with an electric kit sourced through empanelled manufactures. The notice didn't hand out any names of such manufacturers initially. Now, the DoT has unveiled the names of the six manufacturers from where you can retrofit your old petrol and diesel vehicles that cannot ply on the city roads into electric vehicles.

The department is also in talks with other manufacturers and more will be empanelled in the coming days, they said. The six retrofitters empanelled by the Transport department are approved by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a leading testing certification, research and development agency. The empanelled electric kit manufacturer Etrio Automobile electric kits can be used for both petrol and diesel-driven old four wheelers. It comprises a 17.3 kW battery with a range of over 106 Km.

The other empanelled manufacturers are 3EV Industries, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Renewable, Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions, and VELEV Motors India Pvt Ltd. All these manufacturers have electric kits with different battery capacity and fuel type for two, three, and four-wheelers, officials said.

Delhi govt in a bid to provide relief to the Delhiites affected by the NGT order mandating de-registration of Petrol & Diesel Vehicles above 15 & 10 yrs resp., has allowed

Provision of NOC for registering in other states

The kit for petrol two-wheelers manufactured by Booma comes with a battery capacity of 2.016 kW and range of up to 65.86 Km. "We are going to have a hackathon in coming days to bring in more electric kit manufacturers on board to expand this retrofitting market for conversion of petrol and diesel vehicles into electric ones," a government officer said.

According to government estimates, there are around 1.5 lakh diesel vehicles in the city that have completed 10 years. The number of petrol vehicles older than 15 years is much more at over 28 lakh. In compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction, Delhi government will deregister all diesel vehicles that would complete 10 years on January 1, 2022, and issue no objection certificates (NOC) to them to be re-registered in other states.

