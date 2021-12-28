Planning a holiday? SpiceJet, AirAsia India offering massive discounts on air tickets' check offers here

Domestic airlines in India have launched attractive sales offers to lure passengers during the holiday season, as Omicron scare has caused apprehensions amongst the travellers. However, an overwhelming number of people are expected to travel during this New Year travel period. Among the companies offering benefits to flyers are SpiceJet and AirAsia India, both of them have launched special offers.

SpiceJet launched the sale offers of one-way fares starting for as low as Rs 1,122 (all inclusive) on destinations such as Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Hyderabad, Jammu-Srinagar amongst others on its domestic network. The sale offer is valid for bookings made from December 27 to 31, while the travel period validity for these bookings is from January 15, 2022 to April 15, 2022.

"In order to add flexibility to the travel plans, SpiceJet is pleased to offer a one-time waiver of change fee on sale fare tickets. Passengers booking flight tickets under the sale fare will be able to modify their flight date in case there is a change in the travel plan," the airline said. "To avail zero change fee, booking must be modified at least two days prior to the flight departure date; fare difference if any will be applicable. Not only that, SpiceJet is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for their next travel and a flat 25 per cent instant discount on add-ons such as SpiceMax, preferred seats and priority services."

Besides, AirAsia India announced its 'New Year, New Places' sale with fares starting at Rs 1,122 for routes like Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Chennai-Hyderabad in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network. "The offer is applicable for bookings made from 27th December till 31st December 2021 for a travel period between 15th January 2022 to 15th April 2022 and includes a date change fee waiver for changes made at least 72 hours prior to the flight departure," the airline said.

