SpiceJet passengers can now watch movies, listen podcast in Dolby Atmos sound experience

SpiceJet, the second-largest airline in the country has partnered with Dolby, a company known for their audio & visual experiences to deliver enhanced audio experiences for flyers. SpiceJet passengers will be able to enjoy their favourite Dolby Atmos enabled content like blockbuster movies and podcasts on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled devices 38,000 ft up in the sky.

The flyers can enjoy this immersive audio experience via SpiceJet’s in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen developed by MojoBoxx, an Indian Technology Start-Up providing digital travel experience solutions. MojoBoxx worked with content partners like Eros Now & Earshot, to extend their content library comprising Bollywood films & podcasts in Dolby Atmos to SpiceJet flyers.

In 2020, SpiceJet launched a complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen, developed by MojoBoxx. The passengers can download and access the SpiceScreen app on their hand-held devices and watch content spanning from movies, shows, stand-up comedies, podcast amongst others.

Commenting on this development, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet said, "As a majority of Indian travelers prefer watching Bollywood, Regional movies, Original shows and Podcasts, Dolby’s revolutionary immersive audio technology Dolby Atmos, will add to the entertainment quotient on SpiceScreen".

The budget passenger carrier SpiceJet also introduced a new ticket payment option, which allows passengers to pay the fares in instalments. The airline has introduced a 'Pay Later' or 'Cardless EMI' scheme that allows greater flexibility, affordability and convenience for passengers, who can now book an airline ticket online and pay in three, six, nine or 12 instalments.

At present, the airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s and freighters. It is the largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.

