Updated Mahindra Bolero to get dual airbags, first time in 20 years - report

Mahindra has consistently refreshed the Bolero with small updates during its 20 years on sale, making it one of its best-selling models of all time for the company. Mahindra will soon be rolling out yet another update for the Bolero. This update will follow last year's facelift, which also brought it in line with BS6 emission norms.

The design of the Bolero isn't anticipated to change significantly, although new duel-tone colour scheme might be added. There are only three colour options for the Bolero at present: white, silver, and brown. With dual-tone colour schemes, there will be an entirely new feel to the Bolero.

However, the biggest update will be on the inside, a passenger side airbag. Currently, there is only one airbag available in the SUV, on the driver side. The government has mandated dual airbags for all new cars as standard equipment, and will mandate dual airbags for existing vehicles starting in 2022.

Thus, the Bolero will have to come equipped with a passenger side airbag, which might require alterations to the dashboard. At the moment, the Bolero has a chunky grab handle on the passenger side of the dashboard because of which doesn't allow room for an airbag.

The updated Bolero will keep using the same 1.5-litre, mHawk 3-cylinder diesel engine which produces 75 hp of power and 210 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed transmission which powers the rear wheels of the SUV. The current model of Bolero is priced between Rs 8.71 lakh to 9.70 lakh and with the addition of a passenger side airbag, the updated model might come with an increased price.

