Yamaha India

Yamaha Motorcycles India launches 2022 FZS-Fi Dlx variant at Rs 1.18 lakhs, details here

The 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi Dlx gets new LED tail-lamp and indicators along with new graphics and colour schemes.

Yamaha Motorcycles India launches 2022 FZS-Fi Dlx variant at Rs 1.18 lakhs, details here

Yahama Motor India announced on Monday the launch of the new FZS-Fi model range, which includes the FZS-Fi Dlx model. According to Yamaha, the dealer will install the LED tail-lamp and LED turn signals which come with the FZS-Fi Dlx at no extra charge.

Aside from the graphics, the Dlx variant also comes with unique color schemes and coloured wheels, and two out of three colors in the Dlx get contrasting seats. Features like an LED headlight and an engine cutoff feature on the side stand are already included.

Included in the package are features such as Yamaha's Bluetooth-enabled console, which enables functions such as answer back, e-lock, locate my bike, hazard, etc.

Read also: Upcoming 2022 hatchbacks and sedans in India – Maruti Suzuki, Skoda and more

In the engine department, there are no surprises. The bike is still equipped with 149cc air-cooled single cylinder petrol engine which produces 12.4 hp of power and 13.3 Nm of torques. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gear box.

The new 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi Dlx is priced at Rs 1,18,900.

