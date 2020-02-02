हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malang

Anil Kapoor shares intriguing poster of Malang

'Malang' shows the chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and the blossoming romance of the two in Goa. The film features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Anil Kapoor shares intriguing poster of Malang
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anilskapoor

New Delhi: Adding much to the excitement of fans, Anil Kapoor on Saturday unveiled his intriguing poster from the upcoming action-thriller `Malang`.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his look in the poster and wrote, "Anjaney Agashe ke liye jaan lena aadat hai! Watch him in #Malang, in cinemas on 7th February. #Malang #7FebWithMalang #6DaysForMalang."

In the poster, Anil Kapoor is seen in sporting the rebellious look as a gun is seen pointed towards him. In the movie, Anil is seen essaying the role of a cop and the poster adds another aspect to the character he is playing the flick. Earlier, lead actor Aditya Roy Kapoor shared a poster from the film in which he was donning a ferocious look.

The trailer and the title track of `Malang` received adverse appreciation alike. The title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24 hours of its release.

The trailer of the movie took the expectations a notch higher with the powerful visuals it presented.

The trailer gave a powerful action-packed sight to the movie, whereas the title track has fallen to a rather soothing spot.

It shows the chemistry between the lead actors Aditya and Disha and the blossoming romance of the two in Goa. The movie also features Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.

Tags:
MalangAnil KapoorDisha PataniAditya Roy Kapur
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz to release in Hong Kong

Must Watch

PT16M

'Kejriwal government giving Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors’: Yogi Adityanath