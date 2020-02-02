Anil Kapoor shares intriguing poster of Malang

New Delhi: Adding much to the excitement of fans, Anil Kapoor on Saturday unveiled his intriguing poster from the upcoming action-thriller `Malang`.
The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his look in the poster and wrote, "Anjaney Agashe ke liye jaan lena aadat hai! Watch him in #Malang, in cinemas on 7th February. #Malang #7FebWithMalang #6DaysForMalang."
In the poster, Anil Kapoor is seen in sporting the rebellious look as a gun is seen pointed towards him. In the movie, Anil is seen essaying the role of a cop and the poster adds another aspect to the character he is playing the flick. Earlier, lead actor Aditya Roy Kapoor shared a poster from the film in which he was donning a ferocious look.
Anjaney Agashe ke liye jaan lena aadat hai! Watch him in #Malang, in cinemas on 7th February. #Malang #7FebWithMalang #6DaysForMalang @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @khemster2 @mohitsuri #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @malangfilm
The trailer and the title track of `Malang` received adverse appreciation alike. The title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24 hours of its release.
The trailer of the movie took the expectations a notch higher with the powerful visuals it presented.
The trailer gave a powerful action-packed sight to the movie, whereas the title track has fallen to a rather soothing spot.
It shows the chemistry between the lead actors Aditya and Disha and the blossoming romance of the two in Goa. The movie also features Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.