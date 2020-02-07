Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' falls flat at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan's much-hyped 'Street Dancer 3D' failed to create the magic it was expected to. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead opposite the star in dance drama and although the lead pair's on-screen chemistry is liked by the audiences, this time it couldn't pull the fans to theatres.

It is believed that superstar Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's huge success affected 'Street Dancer 3D' business at the ticket counters.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote:

#StreetDancer3D fizzles out in Week 2... Yet to surpass *Week 1* total of #ABCD2 [₹ 71.78 cr] even after 2 weeks... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.25 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 71.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

The movie has been hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release.