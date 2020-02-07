हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Street Dancer 3D collections

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' falls flat at Box Office

It is believed that superstar Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's huge success affected 'Street Dancer 3D' business at the ticket counters.

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039; falls flat at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan's much-hyped 'Street Dancer 3D' failed to create the magic it was expected to. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead opposite the star in dance drama and although the lead pair's on-screen chemistry is liked by the audiences, this time it couldn't pull the fans to theatres. 

It is believed that superstar Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's huge success affected 'Street Dancer 3D' business at the ticket counters.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote:  
#StreetDancer3D fizzles out in Week 2... Yet to surpass *Week 1* total of #ABCD2 [₹ 71.78 cr] even after 2 weeks... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.25 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 71.36 cr. #India biz.

The movie has been hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release. 

 

Tags:
Street Dancer 3D collectionsstreet dancer 3d box office collectionsVarun DhawanShraddha KapoorNora FatehiStreet Dancer 3D
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes a blockbuster hit at Box Office

Must Watch

PT10M52S

Morning Zee: Watch top morning news stories; February 7, 2020