LIVE Updates | An Action Hero Release, Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana OPENS in cinemas today!
An Action Hero movie reviews, reactions, early predictions LIVE UPDATES: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is a slick actioner that shows an actor's journey both in front and behind the camera.
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' has opened in cinemas today. The actor will be seen fighting baddies in the movie which has dark humour and is edgy. The film's plot is based on the character of Maanav - a star, who is at the peak of his career but things turn bad when he gets embroiled in a controversy related to an accident while filming his movie in Haryana. How his character stays in hiding, evading the media and others keeps the story moving. Many have seen the film at a special screening while fans are watching it today. Check out a few first reactions on 'An Action Hero'. It is directed by Anirudh Iyer who has also written the story. The screenplay is by Neeraj Yadav. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart among several others.
Check LIVE UPDATES on An Action Hero here:
Ayushmann extensively promoted his latest release 'An Action Hero'. Check out the video of his visit to IIMT.
One user wrote: IIMT students cheer on as #AnActionHero star @AyushmannK makes his way through the campus riding on a jeep like the absolute hero that he is! His movie #AnActionHero is all set to release on 2nd Dec #AyushmannKhurrana #JaideepAhlawat #AnirudhIyer #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar
— Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) November 30, 2022
#AnActionHero Final Advance Booking Report
Hindi 2D -21.34 Lac
— FILMY UPDATE OFFICIAL (@FarazAn03488273) December 2, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill attended the special screening of An Action Hero held in Mumbai last night. She posed for the shutterbugs and several videos, pictures from the event went viral on social media.
Touted as a slick thriller, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. It hits the screens on December 2.
It’s #AnActionHero Day… it’s @ayushmannk Day… it’s @JaideepAhlawat day!!
Damn excited to see what unfolds when it’s #ayushmankhurana vs #JaideepAhlawat and a twist of thrills!
I’ll be watching & sharing my #AnActionHeroReview tonight!
— PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) December 2, 2022
FANS FIRST REVIEWS ON ACTION HERO OUT:
One of the users wrote: There's a scene in #AnActionHero where when @ayushmannk 's character Maanav is told that he's just an 'action hero' on screen, the latter quips, 'Waqt badal gaya hain, ladna maine seekh liya hain'. And boy, it's such a fun to watch Ayushmann pack a punch in this space.
— Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) December 2, 2022
One of the known critics Sumit Kadal called it an enthralling affair. He wrote: #AnActionHero ( 3.5) ENTHRALLING Thriller loaded with Facetious Dark Humor. Superb Twist & Turns especially in 2nd Half [ Shocking Climax ] makes it a compelling watch. @ayushmannk & #JaideepAhlawat wins you over with their BRILLIANT ENTERTAINING performance.
#AnActionHero ( 3.5)
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 1, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and promoted his film. He wrote: Let the chase begin #AnActionHero in cinemas tomorrow.
Let the chase begin #AnActionHero in cinemas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lBdV9elXpA
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 1, 2022
