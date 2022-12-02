LIVE Updates | An Action Hero Release, Movie Reviews & Buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana OPENS in cinemas today!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' has opened in cinemas today. The actor will be seen fighting baddies in the movie which has dark humour and is edgy. The film's plot is based on the character of Maanav - a star, who is at the peak of his career but things turn bad when he gets embroiled in a controversy related to an accident while filming his movie in Haryana. How his character stays in hiding, evading the media and others keeps the story moving. Many have seen the film at a special screening while fans are watching it today. Check out a few first reactions on 'An Action Hero'. It is directed by Anirudh Iyer who has also written the story. The screenplay is by Neeraj Yadav. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart among several others.

