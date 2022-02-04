हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Delhi reports 2,272 Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths; Cases in Mumbai drop below 1000

 The national capital's Covid case count increased to 18,40,919 while Mumbai reported 846 cases taking the tally of coronavirus infections to 10,50,194.

Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday (February 4) reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 59,036, it said. Delhi had on Thursday (February 3) reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's daily coronavirus count again dropped below the 1,000-mark as it reported 846new COVID-19 cases on Friday (February 4), while seven more patients died due to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the tally of coronavirus infections rose to 10,50,194, while the death toll increased to 16,654, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. The overall growth rate in  Mumbai from January 28 to February 3 stood at 0.10%.

(With PTI inputs)

