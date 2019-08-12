Despite Bombay HC's order, animals sacrificed in many places in Mumbai on Eid-al-Adha

The Bombay High Court may have forbidden the slaughter of animals in public places across Mumbai but there were several areas where the sacrifices were made in full public view in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

The Bombay HC had ordered that animals should not be slaughtered in public places but incidents of animals being sacrificed were reported from many places in the city, including many housing societies. Slaughter at public places were also reported from Navi Mumbai and Panvel. A video, reportedly taken in Ghatkopar, soon began doing the rounds on social media in which streams of blood could be seen running down the streets after animals were sacrificed here in complete violation of the High Court's order. A number of complaints were made by locals about animals being slaughtered in public places from other parts of the city. These incidents are likely to be brought to the court's notice on August 16, the next date of hearing in the matter.

Mumbai Police personnel were on high alert all of Monday and deployment was increased in areas known to be rather sensitive. Checks were carried out in transport vehicles.

It is estimated that around 2 lakh goats were sold in Mumbai alone for the occasion of Eid-al-Adha