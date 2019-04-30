Fire breaks out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at the Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon.

News agency ANI reported that 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Several water tankers too have been dispatched to the area after the first distress call was received at around 0230hrs.

This is also around the same time when the city's fire department brought another massive blaze in the city under control.

On Monday afternoon, fire had broken out in a shopping complex in the Matunga West area. The intensity of the fire was such that it took several hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Cooling operations had begun at the time of filing this report.