Fire breaks out in 4-storey building near Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel

A Level-2 fire broke out on Sunday morning in a four-storey building in Mumbai's Colaba area with fire officials rushing to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, according to news agency ANI. At the time of filing this report, no casualties had been reported.

Rescue operations were started immediately after the blaze was reported with at least five fire tenders deputed in the first batch.

Recent weeks have been quite tragic for Mumbai with incidents of building collapse, wall collapse and waterlogged roads leading to several deaths. The civic apathy in the Maximum City has been questioned repeatedly with government authorities under the scanner. Fire-related incidents, in particular, have given Mumbai a bad name. In December of 2017, a fire in a rooftop pub killed at least 14 people and subsequent investigations had found that while the establishment had flouted several norms, there had also been no effective checks on the part of authorities which could have possibly prevented the tragedy.

(This is a breaking news report. More details will be added as and when available)