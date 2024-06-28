Merger and Acquisitions: NIGL Announces New Subsidiaries Under SEBI Regulation 30

Nihar Info Global Limited, a 29-year-old BSE listed company and a prominent player in India's e-commerce sector, has announced the acquisition of two new subsidiaries. The company, known for its premium presence on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com and its D2C brands Life108 and ONVO, aims to expand its business avenues through these strategic acquisitions.

The first subsidiary, Life 108 Healthcare Private Limited, was incorporated on December 22, 2021. Recognized under Startup India and registered under MSME, Life 108 specializes in healthcare and lifestyle products. With an authorized share capital of ₹14 lakhs and a paid-up capital of ₹7 lakhs, the company reported a turnover of ₹1 crore and a net worth of ₹10.09 lakhs for FY 2023-24.

The second subsidiary, Beastbells Media Private Limited, initially incorporated as Goldenare IT Solutions Private Limited on February 22, 2018, focuses on visual effects and animation services. Beastbells Media provides a comprehensive range of services, including 2D and 3D animation, motion graphics, CGI, and VR/AR effects. The company has an authorized share capital of ₹99,990 and a paid-up capital of ₹20,000, with a reported turnover of ₹5.22 lakhs and a net worth of ₹1.94 lakhs for FY 2023-24.

This strategic move signifies Nihar Info Global Limited's commitment to diversifying its business portfolio and enhancing its market presence.