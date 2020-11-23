हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Mumbai-based event manager raped at Delhi's hotel; 2 eatery owners arrested

The accused took her from the hotel and fled after dropping her at Anand Vihar. 

Mumbai-based event manager raped at Delhi&#039;s hotel; 2 eatery owners arrested
Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The police on Monday (November 23, 2020) arrested two eatery owners for allegedly raping and molesting a Mumbai-based event manager in the national capital. 

The incident reportedly took place on Friday at a hotel in Aerocity and was investigated after the woman made a PCR call.

"They have been identified as Sandeep Mehta, 57, and Naveen Dawar, 47, both eatery owners in Haryana's Sonipat," PTI news quoted a police official as saying.

"The woman told that she met Mehta on social media. She came to Delhi on Wednesday and was staying at a hotel in Aerocity. The next day, she met Mehta and his friend Dawar at Connaught Place," police added.

The woman has alleged that Dawar tried to molest her and later, Mehta, who came to drop her at the hotel, raped her inside the room.

"Mehta took her from the hotel and fled after dropping her at Anand Vihar," police said. 

Mehta has been reportedly arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape) and is in the police custody. Dawar has been held under the IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and has been sent to judicial custody.

