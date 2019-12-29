Mumbai: Three arrested in connection with Ghatkopar fire incident

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with an incident wherein two people had died after a fire broke out in Saki Naka area on December 27.

According to police, the fourth accused is still absconding.

On December 28, a fire broke out at a factory in Ghatkopar area, killing two people including a woman. One person was said to be missing in the fire incident. After the locals informed the fire department, at least 15 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area to douse the flame.

Earlier, Vijaykumar Panigrahi, Deputy Chief Fire Officer told ANI that the level-four fire was controlled and cooling operations were underway.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.