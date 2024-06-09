Nitesh Tiwari Releases Ghazal Album: Izhaar-E-Ishq

Music composer and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has launched his latest ghazal album Izhaar-E-Ishq. Famous for his directorial achievements, Tiwari has smoothly ventured into the world of ghazals, infusing his unique style into this timeless genre. In a recent interview, Tiwari discussed the value of quality music, the inspiration driving this album, and the importance of preserving the rich tradition of ghazals.

Tiwari starts by expressing his conviction that, in today's challenging and often chaotic world, the calming influence of good music is more essential than ever. He highlights music's potential to help people alleviate stress and find comfort. This belief drove Tiwari to seek out a meaningful project that could offer such a therapeutic experience to its audience. His search brought him to lyricist S. Faheem Ahmed, whose ghazals resonated deeply with him.

Upon meeting S. Faheem Ahmed, Tiwari was captivated by the beauty and depth of Ahmed's ghazals. He felt an immediate and profound connection to the material and was compelled to bring it to life. Despite initial concerns about how the melodies would be received by the contemporary audience, Tiwari remained steadfast in his commitment to the project. His dedication has culminated in the creation of Izhaar-E-Ishq, an album that promises to touch the hearts of its listeners with its soul-stirring melodies and intricate compositions.

For the ghazal album, Tiwari has collaborated with a talented lineup of singers, each bringing their unique voice and style to the project. The ensemble includes Jazim Sharma, Hemant Brijwasi, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Meenal Jain, Prithvi Gandharva, Harmaan Nazim & Shahzad Ali.

This diverse group of artists has contributed to the rich and varied sound of the album, making it a true celebration of the ghazal tradition.

Tiwari has expressed his concern about the gradual decline of ghazals in contemporary music. He believes that it is the responsibility of musicians and writers in India to contribute to projects that can help save the existence of this timeless art form. Through Izhaar-E-Ishq, Tiwari hopes to play a part in preserving the essence of ghazals. He emphasizes the importance of reviving an era of good music and inspiring others to appreciate and contribute to this beautiful genre.

Izhaar-E-Ishq is proudly brought to you by Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd and is available on their YouTube channel, 'Shemaroo Musical Maestros,' which boasts an impressive 9 million subscribers.