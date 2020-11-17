हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Palghar

Palghar lynching case: BJP to hold rally in Mumbai to demand CBI probe

BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the rally will start at 8.30 am from the Khar Niwas to the Palghar massacre site.

File Photo

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold a rally in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 18, 2020) to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, announced the BJP leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday.

Kadam said that the rally will start at 8.30 am from the Khar Niwas to the Palghar massacre site and all the rally members will tie a black band. Many saints will also reportedly participate in the rally.

"211 days have passed but there is no justice till now. We will go on hunger strike and light a 'diya' at the place where the saints sacrificed their lives and pray for their souls. The case should be handed over to the CBI," tweeted Kadam.

Earlier in the month, a special court in Thane granted bail to four persons including a man and his two sons in the Palghar mob lynching case.

The four, all residents of Hedpada of Gadchinchale village, are the first to get bail and were among nearly 200 persons who were arrested in the case.

The case goes back to the lynching of two sadhus Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, and Sushilgiri Maharaj, 35, and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30, at Gadchinchale in Palghar on April 16, 2020.

The CID (crime) of the Maharashtra Police has filed a charge sheet in the case.

