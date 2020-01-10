हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena wins civic bypoll in Mumbai

Shiv Sena candidate Vitthal Govind Lokare on Friday won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by-election from ward number 141.

Shiv Sena wins civic bypoll in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate Vitthal Govind Lokare on Friday won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by-election from ward number 141.

He defeated his rival, Bablu Panchal, of the BJP by a margin of 1,385 votes.Polling in the ward took place on Thursday and votes were counted today.

In 2017, Lokare was in the Congress and had emerged victorious in BMC election.It should be noted that Lokare was defeated by Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the recent Assembly elections from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket. 

The latter is also a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra -- Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BMC is the country`s richest civic body ruled by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. It has a total of 227 seats.

Shiv SenaMumbaicivic bypollMaharashtra
