The Last Monk Unlocks the Power of Pyrite with Over 20 Lakh Products Sold

The Last Monk has carved out a significant niche for itself in the crystal market. Fayas Kamar founded this Mumbai-based company in 2011, and it has since been renowned for its high-quality Pyrite stones and accessories. The company recently reached an essential goal of selling over 20 lakh Pyrite products and has firmly established itself as the industry leader in India.

“We are overjoyed with the phenomenal response we've received for our Pyrite collection,” says Fayas Kamar, founder of The Last Monk. “It highlights the growing interest in crystal healing and the trust customers have placed in our brand.”

Pyrite Stone, Not Just Fool's Gold

Pyrite, often nicknamed "Fool's Gold" because of its resemblance to the valuable metal, is much more than just a beautiful stone. It is valued for its believed metaphysical capabilities, which include attracting prosperity, providing protection, and promoting strength. These properties have made Pyrite a popular choice among crystal enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The Last Monk offers a comprehensive Pyrite collection catering to diverse preferences. Customers can find Pyrite in its natural form, showcasing its geometric perfection in raw clusters. The company also offers polished stones that enhance the stone's golden sheen.

The Last Monk's exclusive jewellery line caters to people who want to bring Pyrite's energy into their daily lives. From pendants and rings to bracelets, each piece combines elegance with the believed power of the stone.

The Last Monk sources its Pyrite stones from reliable suppliers, ensuring each piece meets stringent quality standards. The brand also provides exceptional customer service, with a friendly and knowledgeable staff available to guide customers in selecting the perfect stones and accessories to suit their needs. Customers can expect a personalised and enriching experience whether they shop online or visit their Mumbai store.

The Last Monk On Building a Community

The Last Monk actively engages with its audience through educational content. Its YouTube channel features informative videos that explore the healing properties of various stones, offering valuable guidance and inspiration to crystal enthusiasts.

The brand fosters a strong sense of community by hosting workshops, events, and facilitating online interactions. This creates a supportive space where individuals can share their experiences and learn from each other on their crystal healing journeys.