10 Patriotic Songs You Should Listen To this Independence Day

New Delhi: Independence Day is just around the corner, and it will be celebrated with much love and color, as it is every year. To boost our patriotic feelings on the day, here is a collection of ten patriotic songs—some new, some old—that are not only fun to listen to but also inspire feelings of love and respect for our nation.

1.Teri Mitti

This soulful number from singer B. Praak from the movie 'Kesari' touches our hearts with its words and rhythm. This song that talks about the sacrifice and courage of our countrymen to pride and perseve, protect and serve their nation can make anyone teary-eyed.

2. Maa Tujhe Salam

This song doesn't need an introduction because it has grown to be so well-known over time. The song was composed by none other than music Maestro A R Rahman, and it expresses the deep love for one's nation in a very strong way.

3, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani

This song from the iconic music composer duo of the 90's, Jatin-Lalit, has become one of the independence anthems over the years. The music is incredibly catchy and enjoyable to listen to.

4. Rang De Basanti

The song, which was also composed by A.R. Rahman, comes from Rakesh Ompraksh Mehra's critically praised film of the same name. The song evokes strength, jubilance, and a sense of patriotic camaraderie.

5. Vande Mataram

This iconic song is a must for your Independence Day playlist. The song, which has the great powerful voice of the late Lata Mangeshkar, and the lyrics, have been written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

6. Jai Ho

This upbeat song is from the Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire," and it has gained a lot of popularity over time.. This song is also one of A.R. Rahman's evergreen songs and the one that catapulted him to the global stage.

7. Ae Watan

This song from the film Raazi, whose lyrics were written by Gulzar, is full of passion and celebrates the extremes one will go to defend their nation.

8. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

This song, which is also a classic, is from the hugely successful movie Upkar. The song was composed by the talented duo Kalyan and Anand, and Mahendra Kapoor sang the lead vocals.

9. Main Lad Jaana

The song, which is from the film "Uri-The Surgical Strike," has a tone of ambition and enthusiasm to fight and win ffor the sake of the country.

10. Indiawaale

Last but not least, you'll want to dance to this super-fun and catchy song from the Shah Rukh Khan movie "Happy New Year." The song was composed by the music composition pair Vishal-Shekhar.