Samikssha Batnagar

Actress Samikssha Batnagar makes her singing debut with 'Tishnagi'

Music for this song is given by Rishi Singh, lyrics by Alaukik Rahi, sung and performed by Samikssha Batnagar herself and produced by Vikas Vashistha. 

Actress Samikssha Batnagar makes her singing debut with &#039;Tishnagi&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Samikssha Batnagar is a well-known face in the Indian film Industry. She made her debut in Bollywood in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girl' She received a good response by the audience. Later she performed as a lead role in Shreyas Talpade's 'Poster Boys' opposite Bobby Deol. 

Apart from acting skills, very few people are aware of her singing talent. She started her career as a trained Kathak dancer who is trained in classical music too. 

Watch her song here:

Her passion towards music is well encashed and nurtured by Vsquare Music where she is being launched in her first music video titled 'Tishnagi' as an adorable diva with her commanding voice and sizzling performance. Music for this song is given by Rishi Singh, lyrics by Alaukik Rahi, sung and performed by Samikssha Batnagar herself and produced by Vikas Vashistha. 

The song is all about the expression of love that has everlasting effects on the eternal soul. The song is out on Vsquare Music's social media handle which has brought lots of excitement among the listeners.

 

Samikssha Batnagar
