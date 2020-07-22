AR Rahman and other 'Dil Bechara' musicians pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: The team of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film "Dil Bechara" on Wednesday remembered the actor by performing tracks from his swansong with a wish that he will live on in people's hearts forever.

Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the film's album features nine tracks. "Dil Bechara" marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Rajput's close friend.

In a 13 minute-long pre-recorded video, the musical team of the film came together to offer their tributes.

The video began with Rahman performing the title track, along with his son AR Ameen, daughter Raheema Rahman and musician Hiral Viradia from Chennai. Rahman said the "Dil Bechara" album has found a "new meaning" and stands as a dedication to Rajput, 34, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June.

"The music of 'Dil Bechara' will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks I composed for the film have a whole new meaning today, a whole new life. I wish Mukesh Chhabra and everyone who is part of this project my best wishes.

"May the Almighty give us the hope and strength to brave these challenging times. These songs are dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput," the composer said.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan joined from Mumbai and followed it up with the track "Maskhari" along with Hriday Gattani.

Chauhan said the track aims to capture the fun side of the late actor.

"I think this song connects Sushant of reel and real life. Perhaps this is a small glimpse of his off-screen playful and mischievous self," she said.

Next up was singer Mohit Chauhan, who crooned the ballad "Tare Ginn" with Shreya Ghoshal.

Mohit, who is currently in New Delhi, dedicated the track to Rajput's love for space and the celestial bodies.

"Sushant was fascinated with space, stars, astronomy. He had even bought a plot on the moon! He had a telescope and would often look out for stars and the moon through that. So this song is dedicated to his passion," the singer said.

Singer Shashaa Tirupati joined the tribute video performing from Vancouver, Canada on the track "Khulke Jeene Ka".

Later, singer Jonita Gandhi, along with Gattani, sang the slow-paced "Main Tumhara", which many have dubbed as the theme song of the film.

"Though Sushant isn't with us physically, he shall forever be with us, through his memories, through his promises. I'm so glad to be a part of a soundtrack that will help us all remember Sushant forever," Gandhi said from Toronto, Canada.

The tributes came to a close with Bhattacharya narrating a poem for the actor, and ended with a slate, reading "Sushant Singh Rajput 21/01/1986 - Forever."

"Dil Bechara" is the official Hindi remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in Our Stars", which was based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film will see Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo.

The film is set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.