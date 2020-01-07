AR Rahman gives glimpse to 'Shikara' music

Mumbai: Music Maestro AR Rahman gave a glimpse of the music and sounds of the upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits", with a performance at the film's trailer launch here on Tuesday.

The film marks the return of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direction in Bollywood after 13 years. His last Hindi directorial feature film was "Eklavya: The Royal Guard" in 2007.

"Shikara" addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir, and in recent times when Article 370 was abolished. The trailer was released on Tuesday.

The trailer features Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar, and shows the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.

To make the event special, Rahman enchanted the audience with a soulful live performance of the film's theme music.

It was an enthralling experience for the crowd. Rahman arrived in Mumbai at 3am after celebrating his birthday on January 6.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star Studios, the movie will release on February 7.