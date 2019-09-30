close

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur stars in video of a tragic love story

The song has been penned by S Mukhtiar.

Avneet Kaur stars in video of a tragic love story
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' actress Avneet Kaur has featured in the video of song "Mere Naina", which she describes as a beautiful tragic love story.

The song is by singer and music director Karan Singh Arora with Avneet and YouTuber Mohit Chhikara in its video that was shot in Himachal Pradesh.

"It was amazing shooting for this song. It's a special song. Karan, me and Mohit have worked very hard for this. It's a beautiful tragic love story," said Avneet.

The song has been penned by S Mukhtiar.

"The experience was totally amazing and the best in my career. I loved shooting with Avneet and Mohit. They both are such good actors and they made my song look amazing. I wish our collaboration turns into a great friendship and I hope this song touches your heart," said Karan.

 

