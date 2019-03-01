Badla: Amitabh Bachchan's voice in 'Aukaat' song will give you goosebumps—Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu starrer 'Badla' is high on the buzzword ever since its intriguing trailer has been unveiled. The thriller film has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is slated to hit the screens on March 8 this year. As the release date inches closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in increasing the excitement level for the film.

A brand new song titled 'Aukaat' has been unveiled and this track is a special one! Why? Because the legend Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to the song! Big B's rapper avatar is something to watch out for and his voice will surely give you goosebumps.

Check out the song here:

'Badla' stars Big B in the role of a lawyer named Badal Gupta while Taapsee plays a married woman who seeks out his help.

It is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo' and marks Big B and Taapsee's second film together after 'Pink'.

'Badla' is produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal, Akshai Puri with Gaurav Bose as the co-producer.