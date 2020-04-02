Entertainment news: Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis Jr dies of complications from coronavirus

Washington DC: Ellis Marsalis Jr, a jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of New Orleans musical clan, died on Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought by the new coronavirus. He was 85.

The news of the death was confirmed on late Wednesday, said Fox News.

"Pneumonia was the actual thing that caused his demise. But it was pneumonia brought on by COVID-19," said the son of Marsalis.

Four of the Jazz legend`s son followed his musical roots and have established their strong print in the industry.

His son Wynton is managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and winner of multiple awards.

His son Branford is a jazz saxophonist who has recorded albums with Sting, among others, reported Fox News.

Ellis Marsalis was also the first jazz instructor at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts.