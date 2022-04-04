हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grammys 2022

Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win the music award for ‘Mohabbat’

Arooj Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist.

Las Vegas: Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab makes history as she bagged her first-ever Grammy award on Sunday. This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy. Arooj won the award for her song `Mohabbat` in the Best Global Performance category.

"@Arooj_Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.

Aftab moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album ‘Bird Under Water’ in 2014. In fact, her track `Mohabbat` also made its way to former US President Barack Obama`s annual summer playlist.

