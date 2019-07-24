close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Ki Honda Pyaar' is a soulful love song—Watch

 If the trailer of the film is anything to go by, the film promises to leave you in splits with its quirky theme.

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra&#039;s &#039;Ki Honda Pyaar&#039; is a soulful love song—Watch

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' is ready to rock the screens on August 2, 2019. The makers have unveiled a new mushy love track in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh. Titled as 'Ki Honda Pyaar', the track features the lead pair and captures their on-screen romance perfectly.

'Ki Honda Pyaar' music has been composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar.

Watch 'Ki Honda Pyaar' here:

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh.

This is the second time that Parineeti and Sidharth will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in `Hasee Toh Phasee`. If the trailer of the film is anything to go by, the film promises to leave you in splits with its quirky theme.

'Jabariya Jodi' is based on the concept of groom kidnapping and forced marriage which still happens in Bihar.

The movie is directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Jabariya Jodiki honda pyaarParineeti ChopraSidharth Malhotra
Next
Story

'Singappenney', the women anthem from Vijay's 'Bigil', is set to rule chartbusters - Watch

Must Watch

PT14M8S

Bollywood celebs concerned over lynching, use of 'Jai Sri Ram' as war cry, write to PM Modi