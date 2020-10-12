हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jagdish Italiya

Jagdish Italiya All Set to Launch "Ram Sabha Ma" Song After The Success Of His Previous Songs

Jagdish Italiya's upcoming song "Ram Sabha Ma" is a traditional Gujarati folk song, which is also called "Prabhatiya". 

Jagdish Italiya All Set to Launch &quot;Ram Sabha Ma&quot; Song After The Success Of His Previous Songs

Jagdish Italiya, the Surat-based singer, is setting YouTube on fire with his Music. The amalgamation of different emotions is the strength and reason behind the popularity of his songs.

His upcoming song "Ram Sabha Ma" is a traditional Gujarati folk song, which is also called "Prabhatiya". The inspiration behind choosing Prabhatiya was Jagdish's elder brother, who used to sing them early mornings in the past years. The song was shot in interior tribal areas of the jungle of Dang, Gujarat with local Bhajan Mandal. The song is going to launch on 9th October 2020 on his YouTube Channel Jagdish Italiya.

The music is re-created by Hardik Tailor. The lyrics are traditional, while Dhruv Pandav- DP Films directed the beautiful song. Such traditional songs are being appreciated by the youth and they are loving the feel and intensity of the songs. The composers and singers are trying hard to create fusion music so that the youth can get connected with them. The good news is that they even got successful and the efforts were worth it.

It has always been his dream to recreate the old traditional music with the mix of present day's flavors as well. Jagdish presents his music with today's style of arrangement to them.

He adds, "Our traditional folk songs & Bhajans are full of emotion, energy, and intensity and altogether have a different place in listeners heart".

Earlier, Jagdish's Gujarati Folk Song "Aankh No Afini", garnered more than 6 million views. His cover song was the highest viewed song. Another song that he recreated was "Jab Koi Baat Vhalam Aavone" which achieved 2 million+ views.

Jagdish Italiya is not a singer by profession, he is a renowned Educationalist & Socialist in Surat. It was his passion that has led him to create such soothing melodies. In the year 2008, he was one of the contestants of India's biggest reality show "Sarkar Ki Duniya". He managed to survive for 16 weeks and became one of the finalists of the show. The show was hosted by one of the top celebrity Ashutosh Rana.

Passion can be followed at any phase of life, just you need to have the fire to do it!

(This is a featured content)

