Kim Kardashian announces Kanye West's new album 'Jesus Is King'

Washington DC: Singer-rapper Kanye West will soon drop his new album `Jesus is King`, revealed his wife Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and beauty mogul took to Twitter to announce the title of the song which will release on September 27.

She posted a snapshot of a notebook which had a tracklist filled with Christian-themed song titles including `God Is,` `Baptized,` `Through the Valley,` `Sunday` and `Sweet Jesus` penned on it to hint about the forthcoming track.

The list also consisted of the song `Water,` which West sang at his Sunday Services earlier this year, reported Variety. Before this, the rapper released five albums that he made in approx five weeks. Other than that, he also produced two more albums on which he was the featured artist.

However, his plans of releasing another album titled `Yandhi` in the fall have been put on hold beside the fact that its several versions are already leaked online.