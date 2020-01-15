Lagdi Lahore Di song: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's lip-lock, Nora Fatehi's bold moves add glam to Guru Randhawa's track

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films of 2020, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' is gearing up for the release on January 24, 2020. The makers are making sure to keep the buzz around the film ahead of the release all this while.

The makers have shared the reprised version of 'Lagdi Lahore Di' song by Guru Randhawa. The remixed version has been sung by Guru and Tulsi Kumar. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa.

Watch 'Lagdi Lahore Di' song:

In the song, Varun and Shraddha's reel chemistry is totally lit and by the end of the track, a surprise lip-lock will leave you smitten. Another highlight of the song happens to be Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's bold dance moves.

The girl can really bend and how!

All in all, a nice twist to a popular party number by Guru Randhawa.

The film is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. It is touted as the biggest 3D dance movie ever made in the country.

Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead opposite Varun in 'Street Dancer 3D'. Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi will be seen playing pivotal parts in the movie.

'Street Dancer 3D' has been directed by Remo D'Souza.