Malang: Watch Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's reel romance in 'Chal Ghar Chalen' song teaser

New Delhi: B-Town bombshell Disha Patani and handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen lighing up the screens in their upcoming thriller drama 'Malang'. After unveiling the trailer a few days back, the makers have shared the teaser of its first song 'Chal Ghar Chalen'.

Disha took to her social media handle and shared the song teaser. 'Chal Ghar Chalen' full track will be out on January 10, 2020.

Watch teaser here:

Disha and Aditya's on-screen chemistry is coming across as one of the highlights of this romantic thriller.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa.

The film also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. It has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.