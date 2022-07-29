New Delhi: Jjust Music’s first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ is being loved around the quarters. After releasing the Hindi version of the song, today Allu Arjun, who is the presenter of the song in the Tamil and Telugu markets launched the other two versions. ‘Mashooka’ is currently being enjoyed nationwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared, "My heartfelt wishes to my favourite person @Rakulpreet & the entire team. Happy to launch my fav’s first music video #Mashooka. Hope it touches all your hearts."

The music video stars Rakul Preet as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens. Rahul Preet looks like a vision to behold, her aura is extremely powerful and her energy is vivacious throughout the music video.

The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma!