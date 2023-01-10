Moon Rise music video: Guru Randhawa romances Shehnaaz Gill in this soulful track- Watch

Mumbai: Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa`s music video `Mood Rise` was unveiled on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned," #MoonRise Ft. @shehnaazgill is out now worldwide Show your love and support Pai gayian shamaan ne."

Penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, the song showcases romantic chemistry between Shehnaaz and the `Lahore` singer. The song is a part of Guru`s music album `Man of the Moon`. Soon after Guru shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Mv is just mind blowing!!! I just loved that flashback scenes with lot of emotions. Shehnaaz & Guru both did it so well, hats off to you guys!!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wow What a Song .... Very Catchy ... Loved it ... #ShehnaazGill presence in this song.. make more beautiful." The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.

See the glimpse shared by Guru Randhawa

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` alongside Salman Khan and in an upcoming comedy film `100%` opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa is all set to make his acting debut alongside actor Anupam Kher with an upcoming comedy film `Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay."