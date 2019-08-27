Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's romantic song 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' is a perfect love ballad—Watch

New Delhi: Saaho remains the most awaited movies this year. As the release date is knocking at the door, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it's a blockbuster. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the very first time and fans are excited.

The latest romantic song from 'Saaho', 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' has been unveiled and it looks like a perfect love ballad for this season. The reel chemistry of the lead pair is palpable and the track is soothing to the ears.

Watch 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' song here:

The Hindi version of the song is sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra and Shankar Mahadevan. The music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Yadav.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film is releasing on August 30, 2019.