Prabhas turns 'Bad Boy' in 'Saaho', Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in peppy dance song—Watch

New Delhi: The much-hyped actioner of 2019 'Saaho' is ready to open in theatres on August 30. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting to watch their chemistry on-screen and the excitement is only palpable.

The makers have unveiled a new peppy track titled 'Bad Boy' and we must say it has all the ingredients of becoming a chartbuster. Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez's dance number is high on the glam factor.

Watch 'Bad Boy' song here:

It has been sung by 'Badshah' and Neeti Mohan. The music and lyrics are by Badshah. A few days back a picture from the song had gone viral on the internet and now that the full song has been released, we wonder what the audience reaction is likely to be.

On YouTube, it has already garnered 13,906,144 in 24 hours.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.