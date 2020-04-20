हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
‘Pyaar Karona’: Salman Khan talks about social distancing, spreads message of love with this inspiring song

Titled ‘Pyaar Karona’, the music video talks about social distancing, which is the need of the hour. It is an inspiring song and lyrics go like ‘Pyaar Karona, aitihaat karona, khayal rakhona, madad karona’. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is actively spreading awareness on the deadly coronavirus pandemic, has released a new song amid the lockdown. Titled ‘Pyaar Karona’, the music video talks about social distancing, which is the need of the hour. It is an inspiring song and lyrics go like ‘Pyaar Karona, aitihaat karona, khayal rakhona, madad karona’. It was shot at home and composed and sung by Salman himself. The music courtesy goes to Sajid-Wajid.

“As India fights COVID-19, let's join our forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in these times. Here's presenting 'Pyaar Karona', an anthem sung by yours truly for the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The song has been made using minimal resources available at my disposal. Listen to the inspiring number and spread the message of love,” Salman wrote while sharing the video on YouTube.

Watch ‘Pyaar Karona’ here:

Salman is currently staying at his farmhouse in Panvel with his family. They were stuck there due to the lockdown.

With his Instagram posts, Salman is constantly posting videos to generate awareness about the virus.

The coronavirus cases in India crossed 17,000 on Monday as the total number of cases stood at 17,265 and the death toll rose to 543.

Corona Meter
  • 17265Confirmed
  • 2547Discharged
  • 543Deaths

Full coverage

