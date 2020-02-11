हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lil D Man

Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

He then started saying: "Shout out to the MPD, they caught me."

Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Los Angeles: An American rapper has confessed to a murder on television.

The rapper Lil D Man's confession was captured on camera for a local news show, reports aceshowbiz.com. The camera was on when the rapper was picked up by the police for his reported involvement in a shootout. He was walking out of a building with his hands behind his back, apparently handcuffed, into a patrol car.

He then started saying: "Shout out to the MPD, they caught me."

The full form of MPD stands for Marion County Police Department, the department that arrested him. Through his freestyle rapping, Lil D Man spoke of what crime he had committed that would possibly land him behind bars.

A reporter then asked him: "Did you do it?"

The Nebraska-based rapper replied: "Yeah I did it."

Asked why he did it, he replied after a pause: "Self defense."

Details on the crime are awaited.

 

Tags:
Lil D Manrapper Lil D Man
Next
Story

Eminem reveals why he performed at Oscars, 17 years later

Must Watch

PT8M1S

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir congratulates Kejriwal & AAP for doing good in Delhi Elections